Igoumenitsa Among Commission’s Small-Town Nominees for Sustainable Mobility Award

IGOUMENITSA, Greece – The coastal town of Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece is among the three candidate EU towns shortlisted for the European Commission’s 2017 European Mobility Week, for cities with less than 50,000 residents.

The aim of the award is to reward cities that have made significant efforts in promoting sustainable urban mobility. For the first time this year, a category for towns and cities with under 50,000 inhabitants was included as part of the event, recognising the sustainable mobility achievements of smaller cities in Europe. Along with Igoumenitsa, the other candidates in the category are Lindau (Germany), and Tivat (Montenegro).

“Igoumenitsa scored well thanks to its strong efforts to communicate the benefits of sustainable mobility to residents and also those who live in nearby towns,” organizers said in a press release.

Lindau implemented impressive permanent measures, including repurposing parking spaces, while the judges praised Tivat for its citizen engagement activities.

The finalists in the large cities category are Granada (Spain), Prague (Czech Republic), and Vienna (Austria).

All shortlisted cities were selected by an independent panel of mobility and transport experts. The three winners will be announced at a ceremony in Brussels (Belgium) on 21 March 2018. Commissioner Violeta Bulc, responsible for Transport, and Daniel Calleja, Director-General for Environment, will present the awards to the winning towns and cities.