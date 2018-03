0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis on Monday to discuss the latter’s proposal on the establishment of a National Security Council that will discuss national issues.

The meeting is scheduled at 16:30, at Maximos Mansion.

At 19:30, Tsipras will speak at an event organized by the University of Western Attica with the Municipality of Egaleo on the establishment of the university.