New Democracy Leader Mitsotakis Visiting the US

Boston will be the first stop of main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the US, which begins on Monday.

While in Boston, he will give a radio interview with the Greek-language Grecian Echoes radio station, while later he will speak to the Greek community at Boston College and will answer questions from Greek students.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, he is scheduled to arrive in Washington and speak at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), one of America’s most important think-tanks, as well as meeting many important officials.

On Thursday, he is to travel to New York, where he has arranged to give an interview to the Bloomberg network and attend a dinner organised in his honour by Greek expatriates at the Metropolitan Club.