A helicopter has crashed in New York City’s East River.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is reportedly inverted in the water.

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time. Police harbor units are at the scene.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tip over as its rotors slap at the water.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

No other information has been released.