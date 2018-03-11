Measles Cases Keep Spreading Across Greece Unchecked

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The number of measles cases is increasing across Greece, particularly in the Gypsy, or Roma, community where many people don’t get vaccinated, the country’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) said.

In its latest monthly report, the center notes that 1,976 cases were recorded in the period stretching from early last May, when the outbreak started, until March 4.

Roma make up 65 percent of registered cases (1,263 out of 1,976), the rest of the population accounts for 25 percent of cases, and the other 10 percent comprises foreign nationals.

In September, 2017, there were already 196 cases. The head of the Hellenic Pediatric Society, Andreas Konstantopoulos, said then that 350,000 children aged 15 months to four years old had not been vaccinated, adding that it is unknown how many Greeks born after 1970 have received one dose – or none- of the MMR vaccine.

Konstantopoulos also said he’s in favour of making vaccination a compulsory requirement for the registration of children at school although some groups don’t believe in them and even think it’s part of a government conspiracy to inoculate their children.