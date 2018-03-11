Greeks Rally to Support Two Soldiers Held in Turkey

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Rallies were held in two places in northern Greece on March 11 in solidarity with two soldiers being held in Turkey and facing trial for accidentally crossing the border during a storm while on patrol.

One was held in Oresteiada, the hometown of Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis, 27, who was arrested on March 1 along with Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis, a 25-year-old from Kastoria, who for now are charged with illegal entry amid fears that espionage could be added.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition called for their swift return but said it would left up to the Turkish justice system although there were worries the two could be held as bargaining chips to force the return of eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after fleeing a failed coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July, 2016 in which they said they didn’t take part.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seeking revocation of asylum granted one of the soldiers while the others are waiting to hear what will happen in their cases. Erdogan said Tsipras promised him all would be returned but Greece’s highest court has barred extradition, accepting their lawyer’s argument they could face torture or worse.

A protest was held in Thessaloniki outside the the Turkish Consulate, organized by local residents who hail from border areas like Oresteiada and Didymoteicho, said Kathimerini.

Separately, the Oresteiada cyclists’ club held a bicycle procession to the Kastanies border crossing to demand the soldiers’ return.

“We want to send the message that we live in peace and harmony with our neighbors in this area,” the club said in an announcement on its website, adding that Turkey’s decision to remand the two soldiers in pre-trial detention was “out of place,” they said.