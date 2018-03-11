Mitsotakis Pledges Lower Taxes, Social Security Contributions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With his lead over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA falling in polls, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said if he’s elected he will lower taxes and social security contributions.

Mitsotakis repeated his pledge for lower taxes after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor and buried them with an avalanche of hikes, new taxes and more pension cuts.

Mitsotakis has had leads of up to 17 percent in surveys but has seen them fall after Tsipras went on a binge of holiday handout bonuses to low-income pensioners and jobless youth in a bid to reverse his own plunge after breaking his promises to reverse brutal conditions ordered by the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM).

That as in return for 326 billion euros ($401.22 billion) in three bailouts since 2010, including the last one in July, 2015 for 86 billion euros ($105.84 billion) Tsipras sought and accepted after saying he would do neither and reneging on the results of an anti-austerity referendum he called in which he got the backing of Greeks but rejected it.

Mitsotakis made his promises in an interview with the Athens newspaper Eleftheros Typos, reiterating what’s become a kind of mantra to reverse what Tsipras did although Greece is locked into conditions set in memoranda signed by successive governments, including a previous New Democracy-led coalition in which he was Administrative Reform Minister.

He said he would reduce the burden on the self-employed who have to pay taxes in advances without knowing their income, causing thousands to turn in books they are required to use to keep track of their income and what they owe.

“We want a clean and final exit from the memorandums (bailout agreements), but the government, unfortunately, has committed the country, for many years to come, to memorandum conditions that foresee harsh austerity … with high primary budget surpluses, new and even greater social security cuts and a reduction of the tax-fee income ceiling … the real question, therefore, is how and with what government the country can go forward; to borrow cheaply from the markets and not be vulnerable to volatility,” he said.

Mitsotakis promised – if elected Prime Minister – to immediately change the election law, which the current government changed in favor of a simple representational system.