Greek Defense Minister Kammenos Fears Greece, Turkey, Close to Conflict

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With two Greek soldiers who strayed across the border being held by Turkey and facing charges and tension over Turkish violations of Greek airspace and waters, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said he’s worried it could lead to an armed conflict.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition led by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, told the French daily Liberation the two countries could yet clash.

“… when (Greek) airspace is being violated we send our aircraft to escort Turkish planes (out of the airspace). We’re at the mercy of a possible accident at this point, which could happen at any time, and spread to the Coast Guard, Navy…” he was quoted as saying.

It almost happened in February when Greece said two of its vessels were struck in separate incidents off the rocky, disputed islets of Imia that both claim and where they nearly went to war in 1996 and as three Greek servicemen died in a still-mysterious helicopter crash.

Turkish fighter jets routinely violate Greek airspace and engage in mock dogfights with Greek pilots as NATO, to which both belong, has said nothing. Nor has the European Union that Turkey wants to join, nor the United States or United Nations.

Kammenos said those violations should worry the whole EU as well and that he believes it’s being orchestrated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pressure Europe, which has held back six billion euros, faster-track entry into the block and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens as part of a refugee and migrant swap deal that’s been suspended.

That also has left more than 64,000 refugees and migrants stuck in Greece, which is trying to cope with an overwhelming number of asylum applications after the EU closed its borders to them and reneged on promises to take in scores of thousands

“That’s the reason we brief our European allies and NATO… we’re obliged to defend our territory, not only for Greece but for Europe,” said Kammenos, who has been left mostly along to defend Greece as Tsipras has largely stayed away from defying Erdogan as critics said the Greek leader fears Turkey will unleash more refugees and migrants on Greek islands.

Kammenos earlier said the two Greek soldiers being detained in Turkey were hostages amid fears they could be kept as bargaining chips and charged with espionage to force Greece to return eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after they fled a July, 2016 coup against Erdogan, in which they said they took no part.

“Turkey is a member of NATO and an ally of Greece. Such incidents must be dealt with peacefully,” he said, adding that there have been similar incidents of accidental border crossing that had quickly been resolved at a lower level.

He had earlier asked the EU and NATO to intervene while Tsipras had appealed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help but didn’t get it as the international community has left Greece on its own despite the danger of a battle or war breaking out, especially over an accidental conflict that could escalate out of control.