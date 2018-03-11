C18 Alleged Neo-Nazis Say Guilty Over Attacks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Four members of the extreme-right group Combat 18 that officials said are neo-Nazis have reportedly admitted guilt over a series of attacks aimed at anarchist squats and Jewish memorials.

Seven suspected members of the group, who carried out assaults prosecutors had said during the long-running trial of the Golden Dawn party leaders and dozens of members were similar to those used by that ultra-extreme right testified on March 10 as they faced charges of running a criminal organization.

The four who Kathimerini said professed some guilt were remanded in pre-trial custody while the other three were given conditional release.

The group, which is believed to be an offshoot of the British Combat 18, has been tied to more than 30 attacks.

A 35-year-old gas station employee from Ioannina, northwestern Greece, is believed to have coordinated the group’s attacks using a fake profile on Facebook. He denied being the mastermind although he reportedly had earlier testified that he picked the targets and gave the orders for the attacks although no reason was cited.

Eleven suspects had been rounded up and were said to be talking about their aims and intentions and providing key details about its operation and structure and attacks against migrants and left-wing activists.

Among the attacks they are said to have admitted to are on a migrant squat in the Athens district of Exarchia, an anarchist stronghold, and on a leftist hangout in nearby Patissia, which houses many migrants and refugees.

The group’s modus operandi has been to splash gasoline around the premises of a target and set it on fire or to toss makeshift bombs. The 11 suspects were led before a public prosecutor on March 7, who pressed criminal and other charges against them for a series of offenses, including acts committed as part of the action of a criminal organization.