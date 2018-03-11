Seeing Bailouts End Horizon, Greece Will Issue 12-Month Market Test

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With two smaller bond sales bringing investors – but at more than three times the rate for the country’s three bailouts – Greece’s Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition will hold an auction of 12-month treasury bills as it eyes the end of the rescue packages in August.

Greece has been relying on 326 billion euros ($401.22 billion) in lifelines from the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) since 2010 after successive governments ran up huge deficits with wild overspending and runaway patronage for decades.

Greece lost market access eight years ago but has maintained a link to markets during three successive international bailouts with regular three and six-month T-Bill sales although Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said the government should have a precautionary credit line as well.

The government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) says it wants to make a full return to markets after the bailouts end but Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ hopes for a so-called “Clean Exit” without monitoring from the lenders has been dashed.

The Greek Public Debt Management Agency announced the March 14 auction of at least 625 million euros ($775 million) as Tsipras keeps claiming a recovery, without saying it’s because he reneged on anti-austerity promises and at the same time he’s asking for debt relief because he said Greece can’t repay the loans otherwise.