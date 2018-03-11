Simotas Announces New Bill Providing Tax Relief for Small Business Hurt by MTA Closures

By Eleni Sakellis March 11, 2018

New York State Assemblymember Aravella Simotas at the press conference announcing her legislation for tax relief for small businesses hurt by the MTA subway station closures. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *