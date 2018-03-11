Simotas Announces New Bill Providing Tax Relief for Small Business Hurt by MTA Closures By Eleni Sakellis March 11, 2018 New York State Assemblymember Aravella Simotas at the press conference announcing her legislation for tax relief for small businesses hurt by the MTA subway station closures. Photo by Eleni Sakellis To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News Panathinaikos Snatches 1-1 Home Draw Against AsterasChina Makes Historic Move to Allow Xi to Rule IndefinitelyTrump Believes North Korea will Keep Word on Missile Tests Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *