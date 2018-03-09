Athens Wine Week Βegins with “1+1 Wine Gift”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The Athens Wine Week wine week begins and its main action is called “1+1 Wine Gift”.

Based on the model of the London Wine Week, Madrid Wine Week and many others, this year’s Athens Wine Week starts on Monday 12 and ends on Sunday, March 18, 2018, following the three-day event of Oinorama (10-12 March, Zappeion Hall, 10:00 -19:00).

Ordering a bottle of a specific wine in more than 20 restaurants in Athens and its surroundings, the customer takes one more bottle of wine as a gift to relish it in the restaurant or at home.

The detailed programme is posted on the website at www.athenswineweek.gr. Athens Wine Week is organized under the auspices of the Hellenic Wine Association (SEO) and Oenorama, the largest exhibition of Greek wines in the world.