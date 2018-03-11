Obituaries in Greek-American Community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANTHONY, HARRY

LA JOLLA, CA (from the Los Angeles Times, published on Mar. 2) – Harry Antoniades Anthony July 28, 1922 – February 26, 2018 Harry A. Anthony, age 95, of La Jolla, CA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and professor, passed away on February 26, 2018 in Irvine, CA. Harry was born in Skyros, Greece. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anne, the love of his life. Also surviving are their two children: MaryAnne Anthony (John) Smith of Irvine, CA, and Kathryn Harriet Anthony of Urbana, IL, and La Jolla, CA; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was a professor of urban planning at Columbia University for 19 years, and directed its division of urban planning for six years. In 1971 he was recruited to serve as chair of the department of urban planning at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. As professor of urban planning at CalPoly for 14 years, he was chair for four years. In 1975 he was elected CalPoly’s Outstanding Professor. His work had a global impact. He taught thousands of students, many of whom became notable architects and city planners in the US and around the world. Harry embraced life and traveled throughout the world. He was fluent in Greek, French, and English and impressed friends and strangers alike by reciting passages of the Odyssey in its original Ancient Greek. His final signature achievement was the design of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff, CA, whose large golden dome has become a local landmark. After the construction scaffolding was removed, the reflection of sunlight and moonlight on the dome miraculously, and unexpectedly, appeared in the shape of a cross. Harry was much beloved by all who knew him and will be forever missed. Memorial donations can be sent to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (http://www.stsconstantinehelen.com/memorials) and to the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at CalPoly Pomona (https://cpp.thankyou4caring.org/pages/harryanthony).

GEANNOPOULOS, NICKOLAS PETER

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Mar. 1) – Nickolas Peter Geannopoulos, 95, passed away February 26, 2018. Veteran WWII U.S. Army, Corporal with the 116th Army Airway Communications Systems Unit, served in Italy, Egypt and Greece. Beloved husband of the late Harriet, nee Vanes; devoted son of the late Peter and the late Katina (the late George) Panagos; dear brother of the late Peter (Georgia), the late Jennie, the late Effie (the late Peter) Dedes, the late Gus (Ann) Panagopoulos; son-in-law of the late Michael and Bertha Vanes; brother-in-law of the late Peter M. (Anna Leah) Vanes; fond uncle, great- uncle and godfather of many. Valedictorian of his Senior Class at Carl Schurz High School. Graduate of Northwestern University, member of Northwestern Wrestling Team and Theta Xi Fraternity. Member of the Hellenic Post #343 American Legion, Kiwanis Club of Logan Square and a lifetime member of Northwestern Chapter #388 Order of Ahepa. Nickolas was also an insurance broker for over 50 years with brother Peter at their agency Geannopoulos and Company and later, an in-house broker with Serpe Insurance Agency. Family and friends will meet Friday morning at SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church 1401 Wagner Rd., (at Lake Ave.) Glenview, IL 60025 for visitation from 10:00 a.m., until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations to SS. Peter & Paul Church or to the donors charity of choice. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., c/o Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home. 773-736-3833.

GONOS, KLEANTHY

ORINDA, CA (from the East Bay Times, published on Mar. 1) – Kleanthy Gonos July 22, 1936 – February 26, 2018. Resident of Orinda, Kleanthy ‘Casey’ Gonos passed away suddenly on Feb. 26, 2018. She was born in San Francisco on July 22, 1936, to Achilles and Eftihia Condas of Greece. Kleanthy was truly the kindest person one could know. She graduated from UC Berkeley in 1959 with a Masters of Library Science. She served the Church as a Presbytera, shined as a librarian at all levels of the public education system, and contributed to the community as a volunteer. A loving and giving Yiayia, she is survived by her children Michael (Lisa) and Sylvia (Eric), her grandchildren, Alan, Carl, Jack, Alexander, and Halie. She was loved by all who knew her. May her memory be eternal. Family and friends are invited to attend Trisagion Services Thursday March 1, 2018 at 7pm and Funeral Services Friday March 2, 2018 at 11:30am.at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Avenue, Oakland, CA. Private interment Tracy Public Cemetery. For further information please call: Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).

LONGOS, JULIE

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (from the Belleville News-Democrat, published on Feb. 21) – Presbytera Julia G. (Xanthakis) Longos, 88, born, November 15, 1929, in Kalamata, Greece, passed away, Sunday, February 18, 2018, in Edwardsville, Illinois at Rosewood Care Center with her loving family by her side. Julia was a true jewel to all who knew and loved her. She was born in Greece and loved to visit home as often as she could. She was a virtuous woman of faith and became deeply rooted in the Greek Orthodox Church. She married the love of her life, Rev. George J. Longos and this beautiful union brought two sons, John and Alex. Julia served numerous Greek Orthodox communities across the country alongside her husband until his passing. She was instrumental and vital to church organizations and supportive of the church in every way. She sung in the choir and served as a member of the Philoptochos and AHEPA Societies. The church truly was her foundation and passion. Julia also enjoyed baking, especially Greek breads, knitting, sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 53 years, Rev. George J. Longos; her parents, Alexander and Vasiliki (Kokonis) Xanthakis; and her siblings; John and Voula. Surviving are her children, John G. Longos and Alex G. Longos; her siblings, Mary, Constantine, Amy and Anna; her brother-in-law; James (Donna) Longos; their children and grandchildren; and a number of dear relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the St. Constatine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Swansea, Illinois. Additional memories and condolences may be shared online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: Friends and family may visit from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at St Constatine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church located at 405 Huntwood Rd, Swansea Illinois, 62226. The Trisagion Service will begin at 7 p.m., during the visitation. Funeral Service: All services will be held the following day at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 22, 2018 at St Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church as well. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL.

NICHOLSON, CONNIE

BRENTWOOD, TN (from the Tennessean, published on Feb. 23) – Connie (Kostoula) Nicholson, Age 90, Fell asleep in the Lord at her home, on February 22, 2018 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom (Athanasios) and survived by her daughters Katherine Vasiliades (Jason), Becky Kotsianas (John), Georgia Demetros (Nick); grandchildren Tommy Nicholson (Holly Ramey), Michael Nicholson, Matt Kotsianas (Kike), Ellie Kotsianas, Nicky, Dena and Alex Demetros and great-granchildren Phoenix, Archer and Ruby Nicholson, and many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Kostoula was born in Magoula, Greece in 1928. She immigrated to Chicago where she attended Northwestern University while working at her uncle’s store. She met and married Tom Nicholson of Tziva, Greece and began living their American Dream. After raising their three girls in Chicago, they moved the family to Nashville in 1976 where they owned and operated Nicholson Cleaners. Her customers and employees lovingly called her “Ms. Connie” where she altered clothing and offered all kinds of motherly advise. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, friend and neighbor who gave herself selflessly to those she loved. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and spent most of her retirement years volunteering with Church duties. She was a pious and devout Orthodox Christian and loved God and her Church more than herself. A heartfelt Thank You to her loving caregivers Alicia Lempert and her team of angels: Jana, Mary, Cheryl, & Bailey. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 24th 2018 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN from 12:30 – 2:00pm; and Funeral service immediately following visitation at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Iconography Fund. Please visit our online obituary at www.marshalldonnellycombs.com.

PALLANTZAS, VAIOS C.

LOWELL, MA (from the Lowell Sun, published on Feb. 20) – Mr. Vaios C. Pallantzas, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday February 16th at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Vaios was born on April 23, 1925 in Paleomonastiron Trikala, Thessalia, Greece, a son of the late Konstantinos and Agorita (Likas) Pallantzas. He was the loving husband to the late Amalia (Koufogazos) Pallantzas. Vaios was educated in Greece, where he met his wife Amalia and they married in 1961. After their marriage they came to the United States and settled in Lowell. He owned and operated the Cosmopolitan Tailor shop on Moody St. in Lowell for many years. He later went to work at Sears and Roebuck in the clothing department as a tailor up until his retirement. Vaios was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. He is survived by his daughter, Alice McAvoy and her husband Walter, a son, Charles Pallantzas; four sisters, Helen Tsismenakis and her husband John, Marika Tsioukas, Litsa Karametou and her husband Vasilis, Demetra Patsarou and her husband Antonios; one brother, Andreas Pallantzas and his wife Popi; a sister-in-law, Foula Pallantzas; a brother-in-law, Timothy Koufogazos; and his two grandsons whom he cherished and were his pride and joys, Brent “Vaios” McAvoy whom carries his name and Andrew McAvoy whom shares his birthday; also he leaves many nieces and nephews here and in Greece. Vaios was predeceased by his brother, Elias Pallantzas. Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R. Laurin Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday, February 21st from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. His funeral will take place on Thursday at 9am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Transfiguration Church, Fr. Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.

PATRONIS, VASO

WILSON BOROUGH, PA (from The Express Times, published on Mar. 1) – Vaso Patronis, 88, of Wilson Borough, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Easton Hospital. Born March 20, 1929, in Hrisou-Evrytania, Greece, she was a daughter of the late Seraphim and Athena (Hrisikou) Karanikas. She and her husband, Konstantinos Patronis, were married 58 years. Vaso was a custodian for many years for the Wilson Area School District and was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilson Borough. Surviving with her husband, Konstantinos, are a son, George Patronis of Bethlehem Township; a brother, Pavlo Karanikas of Wilson Borough; two sisters, Kathy Pappas of Williams Township and Anthoula Pagousi of Greece; two granddaughters and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by two daughters, Niki Patronis and Sofia Brotzman, four brothers and two sisters. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilson Borough. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday in the church. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton, is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 319 S. 20th St., Easton, PA 18042. Offer online condolences at AshtonFuneralHome.com. Ashton Funeral Home 1337 Northampton St. Easton, PA 18042 (610) 253-4678.