Turkey Says Mufti in Greece Facing Usurping Authority Charges

With tensions already high between Greece and Turkey, the muft of Komotini in northeastern Greece has been charged with going beyond his authority an an interpreter of Islamic law by attending a religious ceremony in 2016.

The case is being brought against Ibrahim Serif, the Turkish news agency Anadolu said it was told by sources it didn’t name, and that the charge came from the Rhodope province prosecutor’s in an area with a large population of Turks and Muslims.

He is the mufti of one of the major cities of the Western Thrace region and told the news agency that he went to the event at the request of fellow Muslims.

“I’m charged with organizing a religious event, but as religious authorities, we need to provide religious services to those requesting help,” he said.

Serif said he had previously won a case in 1999 over the same charge against Greece after appealing to the European Court of Human Rights, adding that ever since there had been no criminal charges brought against him until a year ago.

“But in the past year, I have been summoned to the prosecutor’s office a total of seven times,” he said. Muftis have the jurisdiction to decide on family and inheritance matters of local Muslims and are overseen by the Greek government which appoints them, although The majority of Muslim Turks in the cities of Komotini and Xanthi elect their own, who aren’t recognized by Greece.

A visit from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Athens and the Muslim area of northern Greece in December, 2017 moved Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to consider changing the appointment system.

Tsipras said the concept is now “open” and not tied to relations between the countries, signaling he’s moving toward giving Erdogan what the Turkish leader wants. The Premier said the issue has long been a part of discussions in the ruling anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA party.

He said a discussion should be accelerated and that legislation paving the way for Muslims to pick their own leader – at the same time the government is building and paying for the country’s first official mosque, in Athens – could be passed quickly.

His comments came after Education and Religious Affairs Minister Costas Gavroglou said the government was willing to explore Erdogan’s request although Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias ruled it out and said, “We do not discuss such matters,” but it was unclear where he’s now been overruled by Tsipras.

The Muslim minority of Greece is the only explicitly recognized minority in Greece and is said to number as many as 140,000 people, or 1.24 percent of the total population, the US Department of State has estimated.

The Muslims of Western Thrace were exempt from the 1923 population exchange between Greece and Turkey, when all of the 1.5 million surviving Anatolian Greeks or Pontic Greeks and Caucasus Greeks were required to leave Turkey, and the 356,000 Muslims outside of Thrace were required to leave Greece, including the Muslim Greek Vallahades of western Greek Macedonia.

Consequently, most of the Muslim minority in Greece resides in the Greek region of Thrace, where they make up 28.88% of the population.

The Greek government started appointing muftis instead of holding elections after the death of the Mufti of Komotini in 1985, although the Greek government maintained that as the practice of state-appointed muftis is widespread.

That includes in Turkey and Greece said the practice should be adhered to in Greece, and as the muftis perform certain judicial functions in matters of family and inheritance law, the state ought to appoint them.

Human Rights Watch alleges that this is against the 1923 Lausanne Treaty which grants the Muslim minority the right to organize and conduct religious affairs free from government interference, although Erdogan wants to rewrite the treaty in his country’s favor and covets the return of Greek islands.