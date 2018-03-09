No Specific Date for IMF Participation in Greek Program, Says Spox

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WASHINGTON – There is no specific deadline for the activation of the International Monetary Fund’s program for Greece, its spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday, during a regular press briefing in Washington.

Rice said what is important is not the exact date, but achieving the targets of the IMF’s program which will lay the foundations for a sustainable development and prepare the country for the post-program era.

He reiterated the Fund’s standard position for the two conditions for its participation, which are the successful implementation of the reforms, along with the necessary measures for debt relief.