Amid High Anxiety, Tsipras Offers Turkey Real Olive Branch

ATHENS – With tension with Turkey at a razor’s edge over the fate of two Greek soldiers facing trial for accidentally crossing the border, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said an olive branch given him by a professional group should symbolize a peaceful resolution.

Tsipras was given the gift by the President of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (GSEVEE) Giorgos Kavvathas, who said the event was aimed at co-operation to help bring Greece out of a near eight-year-long economic and austerity crisis “and give hope to the next generation,” as scores of thousands of young Greeks have already fled to other countries in search of work and a better life.

With Greece trying to negotiate a release of the soldiers – at the same time Tsipras is fighting asylum hopes of eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July, 2016 in which they said they took no part, the Greek leader said, “Let us hope that this olive branch has a broader symbolism in these crucial days. Let it symbolize peace, coordination and cooperation both as regards the social forces on the domestic level but also all the parties that make up the fragile neighborhood in southeastern Europe,” he said, in a clear nod to Turkey.