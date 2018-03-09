Greek Police Bust Violent Acropolis Robbery Gang

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With the summer tourism season on the horizon, Greek police said they arrested six Pakistani men charged with committing knifepoint robberies in parkland around the ancient Acropolis as rival political groups said lawlessness is out of control in the city.

A police statement Thursday said the gang is believed to be behind the attempted murder of a tourist during a robbery, and at least three robberies that targeted a total of ten people in the top tourism area of Filopappou Hill and even around the heavily-visted Acropolis Museum and the Acropolis, already awash with visitors who use a pedestrian walkway that connects the ancient Plaka area to the popular Thissio and Monistiraki old neighborhoods and tourism venues and shops.

The suspects were charged with membership of a criminal organization, attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons law breaches and a seventh, aged 19, was sought. Police arrested 12 other Pakistani migrants accused of receiving goods stolen by the gang.

The robbers were active over the past two months and police said they would work together in a gang, surrounding victims and threatening them with knives to hand over cash and valuables.

In a few cases, when targeted victims resisted, they used the knives to cause minor injuries, police said.

This coincided with anarchists and terrorist sympathizers running amok in the downtown and conducting dozens of assaults with no arrests, forcing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose Radical Left SYRIZA is riddled with the same elements, to try to persuade people that heS not soft on crime.