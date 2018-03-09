Coalition-Controlled Parliament Bars Probe of SYRIZA Ministers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – After pushing through the Parliament it controls a probe of 10 rival politicians allegedly tied to a scandal involving the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, the governing coalition has blocked an investigation whether three of its own ministers were also involved.

Lawmakers from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) voted down an attempt by the major rival New Democracy for a parliamentary inquiry into whether former health ministers Panayiotis Kouroublis and Andreas Xanthos, as well as Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, are guilty of breach of faith.

Tsipras, who asked and got support from opposing parties to look into whether a cache of New Democracy and former PASOK Socialist officials took bribes from Novartis to fix prices, said it was different for them to ask for an investigation of his party officials.

He called it a described the proposal as a “badly staged” attempt by New Democracy to distract attention from the Novartis case, which is based on the secret testimony of witnesses who haven’t produced evidence and whose stories were said to keep changing.

“I am wondering if I, and half my cabinet, are wasting valuable time,” Tsipras said at the beginning of his address.

New Democracy said the alleged scandal also raises questions about the pricing of medicines which resulted in the rise of annual pharmaceutical spending in 2015 during Kouroublis’ tenure at the Health Ministry.

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government-controlled lawmakers refused to set up a committee proposed by his party “as it has also done in the past,” even though New Democracy has given support to government-proposed panels.

Kouroublis, who said his name was in an FBI report about Novartis as the United States looks into the company’s operations there, called the request an effort to create a political distraction and said the case against him was based on an anonymous complaint – the same method used to go after New Democracy and PASOK – and demanded an apology.

Xanthos said the conservatives were engaging in an “unsubstantiated, clumsy and awkward political distraction,” and Polakis complained he and members of his family were getting harassing phone calls.