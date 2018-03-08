Finance Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Fiscal Adjustment Program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos met on Thursday with US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

Ministry sources said that the meeting was initiated by the ambassador, and the discussion included progress on the fourth adjustment program review, the government’s growth and development plan, the country’s strategy to complete the bailout program in August, and all related timelines up to August.

EU official: Aim is to complete Greece’s fourth program review in May

The aim is to complete Greece’s fourth – and last – program review in May, a senior EU official told journalists in Brussels on Thursday, adding that talks between the mission chiefs of the institutions and the Greek government went quite well.

The official said the last review contains 88 prior actions and its completion will open the way for decisions on the post-bailout era, the last disbursement of the EU loans and debt relief next June, adding it is difficult but feasible.

The same official said once the board of the European Stability Mechanism has convened, it will approve the disbursement of the first sub-tranche totaling 5.7 billion euros. The remaining one billion will be paid to Greece in April, if the country has fulfilled its obligations to repay state arrears and has shown progress in completing electronic foreclosure auctions.