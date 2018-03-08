All Greek Restaurant Offers Authentic Favorites in Florida

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRADENTON, FL – All Greek opened in February and is dedicated to serving authentic Greek food. Importing cheese, yogurt, and even meats directly from Greece, helps ensure that customers get the full experience of authentic Greek food. Located at 4816 14th Street West in Bradenton, the restaurant is owned by Brandon Kern who opened it with consultant Spyros Marinos- originally from Ioannina, Greece.

As reported in the Bradenton Herald, “Marinos said it’s his job to ensure that as many ingredients as possible come from his home country, and he’s diligent about using brands and products that are popular in Greece.”

“The quality of our products is the best you can get in America,” he said, the Herald reported.

The gyros at All Greek are also authentic and unlike other restaurants in that the meat is shredded and layered. Kern told the Herald, “It’s all hand-layered. Most people make it condensed and they get the long strips. Ours are layer by layer, so for the beef and lamb, it’s beef, lamb, beef, lamb – and we layer it all the way up.”

The marinade is from Marinos’ own traditional recipe, Marinos noted in the Herald report.

Also on the menu are Greek salads, other sandwiches, and crepes, as well as foods with an “American twist” foods.

“One example is our Greek cheesesteak. Everyone knows that a regular Philly cheesesteak comes with steak, mushrooms, onions and peppers. We’re doing the exact same thing, but we’re using our beef and lamb,” Kern said, the Herald reported.

Marinos noted that the restaurant takes care to keep the prices reasonable for their authentic dishes from $6.99 to $13.50 for the most expensive items on the menu, the gyro platters.

What isn’t imported directly from Greece is from local farmers’ markets, like the fresh produce used daily at All Greek, Kern told the Herald. The focus right now is on building up the customer base for the restaurant which is why the restaurant has not yet expanded the menu to include a wider variety of options. Weekly Wednesday specials are scheduled to begin on March 14 with a “buy one, get one free with the purchase of a beverage” promotion.

Kern and Marinos continue to promote the restaurant, even on Mondays when All Greek is closed, they are working on getting the word out, the Herald reported, adding that daily YouTube videos highlighting the authentic menu are planned.

“A lot of customers are liking the food,” Kern said, the Herald reported. “We’ve had a lot of repeat customers. We’re just kind of hidden off in the corner a little bit, so we’re trying to get people aware to come in.”

Customers can order food online for delivery or pick-up through the All Greek website: www.allgreek.menu.

All Greek’s hours: Tuesday–Saturday 11 AM-9 PM and Sunday 11 AM-8 PM.

More information is available online at: www.allgreek.menu or by phone: 941-751-4733.