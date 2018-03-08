Turkey Says US Navy Won’t Deter Warships Blocking Cyprus Energy Drilling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With ships from the United States’ Sixth Fleet set to take position in waters off Cyprus, Turkish President spokesman İbrahim Kalın said it won’t scare off his country’s warships that are keeping foreign energy companies from drilling for oil and gas explorations in waters where they are licensed.

Cyprus said the American ships will be there to protect ExxonMobil, one of the companies that have been granted the right for energy exploration but Kalin said it hadn’t arrived near the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Turkey doesn’t recognize.

Kalin said the drilling should be coordinated with the self-declared Republic on the northern third of the island that was occupied by Turkey in an unlawful 1974 invasion and which no other country recognizes.

“Let’s turn the eastern Mediterranean into an area of compromise and mutual interest, not a region of conflict and dispute. To this end, the Turkish and Greek sides of Cyprus can launch a joint study within the framework to be drawn by Turkey, Greece and other countries,” he told a news conference.

He added that Turkey has “no problem with gas exploration and drilling activities in the region. But if you initiate illegal means in your exploration efforts and violate sovereign rights of course there will be consequences. Turkey will never hesitate in taking the necessary steps,” as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded a share of any potentially lucrative findings be shared with Turkish-Cypriots.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is the former CEO of ExxonMobil and was in Ankara recently for talks with Erdogan and officials but there was no confirmation of reports the US Navy would protect the company’s ship off Cyprus.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım repeated Turkey’s stance that unilateral activities around Cyprus for hydrocarbons will not be tolerated, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

During a meeting in Ankara on March 7, Yıldırım met with his self-declared Turkish-Cypriot counterpart Tufan Erhürman and later said at the news conference that neither Turkey nor Turkish-Cypriots would allow Cyprus to drill without their permission and taking part.

“All kinds of natural riches, hydrocarbon resources around the island of Cyprus are the common wealth of all people living on the island, including both the North and the South,” he said, referring to the Turkish-Cypriots and Cypriots.

“We consider any work which both parties do not agree to a threat as well as an attempt to breach the sovereign rights of Northern Cyprus,” said the Turkish prime minister.