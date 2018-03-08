First Meeting of the 44th Biennial Clergy-Laity at Metropolis of Boston

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOSTON, MA – After a four-month delay and amid numerous references and reminders by The National Herald regarding lack of preparation, the first meeting for the forthcoming 44th Clergy-Laity Congress of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America finally took place on February 27 at the Metropolis of Boston, according to its website.

The announcement indicated that” “The Host Committee of the 44th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress met at the Metropolis of Boston on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 to discuss the upcoming conclave of our Archdiocese which is scheduled to take place from July 1-5, 2018 at the Copley Marriott Hotel in Boston. Metropolitan Methodios welcomed Clergy and Laity from throughout New England and shared his thoughts concerning the importance of this historic congress, the first held in Boston since 1988.

“Arthur Anton, honorary chairman of the Congress as well as the two co-chairmen, Michael Sophocles and Peter Bassett also addressed the gathering. Among those present were George and LeeAnn Anderson, co-chairs of the 2016 Congress held in Nashville, Tennessee who spent the entire day at the Metropolis sharing their insight and advice which were most valuable to the host committee.”

It should be noted here that the Copley Marriott was chosen two years ago by ousted former Executive Director Jerry Dimitriou, who placed a deposit to reserve the hotel, but did not even have the courtesy to at least notify the local hierarch, Metropolitan Methodios.

At the October 20 Archdiocesan Council meeting, Archbishop Demetrios announced the convening of the Congress and charged the Boston Metropolis with its organization. From that point until February 27, no substantial action was taken toward such organization. It is reminded here that prominent businessman and philanthropist George Behrakis refused to assume the chairmanship of the Congress despite the archbishop’s pressing requests.

To date, no agenda has been set and no paperwork has been sent out.

Notably, the Boston Metropolis has not held its own local congress in 2018 nor did it convene one in 2017, and as yet has not released even a vestigial financial report or other notice of financial accountability.