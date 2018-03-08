Despite Violence Rampage, Tsipras Says SYRIZA Not Soft on Crime

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With his own party riddled with terrorist and anarchist sympathizers and members, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said he nonetheless will not stand for continued violence, where the streets of Athens have become repeated targets of anti-establishment groups backing jailed terrorists and suspects.

Inaugurating the renovated building housing the police department for Western Attica, Tsipras spoke of “the importance and priority which the government gives to the matter of citizens’ security,” without explaining why if that’s the case there have been arrests despite dozens of violent incidents aimed even at his own government as well as embassies, banks, Capitalist symbols and others.

That succeeded in Tsipras backing down and police allowing the transfer of Constantinos (Dinos) Giagtzoglou, 29, who is charged with sending a package bomb to former interim Premier Lucas Papademos, which exploded as he opened it in his car, seriously injuring him. He succeeded in going back to Athens’ high-security Korydallos Prison where it was said that inmates from the Conspiracy of Cells of Fire direct the violence over cell phones.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas, who had blamed the police for not finding the perpetrators, despite reports the government didn’t want them found, changed his tune and praised the force while at the ceremony.

He said he was going to put 200 more police on the streets to provide security but pulled that back to 45 when informed there weren’t enough to go around. He had promised earlier to round them up quickly.

But not a single one has been captured or charged although some had been detained, only to be let go, as in the case of an invasion of Parliament’s grounds, on the orders of the Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis, from SYRIZA.

His son was among those waiting to greet convicted terrorist-assassin Dimitris Koufodinas who twice got a two-day vacation from jail after Tsipras reneged on promises to stop furloughs for violent criminals and killers.

The major rival New Democracy accused Tsipras of hypocrisy and audacity, noting the almost daily violence in the country’s capital and said that whole neighborhoods – the Exarchia enclave is a known anarchist stronghold – have become “ghettos of lawlessness.”