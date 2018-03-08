Women in Greece Were Paid on Average 12.5 pct Less than Men in 2014-Eurostat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Women in Greece were paid an average of 12.5 percent less than men in 2014, the last year for which the country has provided data on the gender pay gap, according to a report by Eurostat on Wednesday, issued to coincide on the occasion of International Women?s Day (March 8).

In 2010, the difference was at 15 percent. At an EU level, the pay gap between men and women fell slightly, by 0.6 percentage points, from 16.8 percent in 2011 to 16.2 percent in 2016.

The gender pay gap in EU member-states in 2016 was less than 10 percent in Romania (5.2 pct), Italy (5.3 pct), Luxembourg (5.5 pct), Belgium ( 6.1 pct), Poland (7.2 pct) and Slovenia (7.8 pct) and Croatia (8.7 pct > data from 2014).

On the contrary, the gap was over 20 percent in Estonia (25.3 pct), the Czech Republic (21.8 pct), Germany (21.5 pct), the United Kingdom (21.0 pct) and Austria (20.1 pct).

“In 2016, the unadjusted gender pay gap stood at just over 16 pct in the European Union (EU). In other words, women earned on average 84 cents for every euro a man makes per hour,” Eurostat said in its press release.