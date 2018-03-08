ND Leader Mitsotakis Visits Rhodes, Calls for Unity in “Difficult Geopolitical Times”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RHODES, Greece – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis concluded his visit to Rhodes on Wednesday, after attending events celebrating the union of the Dodecanese islands with Greece. In statements during the event, Mitsotakis stressed that this was one of the bright moments of Greek history.

“Seventy years have passed since this great day of national pride for the Dodecanese, for the entire Greek nation,” he said, stressing the need to learn from history during these geopolitically difficult times.

He noted the need to remember the three virtues of the Greek nation: “Coolheadedness to not be drawn into an unjustifiable and unnecessary escalation, self-confidence and trust in our country’s deterrent capability and our ability to build international alliances, always in our favour.”

Most important of all, Mitsotakis added, was the need for unity in the face of great challenges since history had shown that Greece did great things when united and suffered disasters when divided.

Earlier, the main opposition leader had toured the town of Rhodes, speaking to citizens and local shop keepers and pledging to make every possible effort to “correct or compensate for” the recent hike in VAT for the islands imposed by the present government. He also visited the Afandou golf course, where he accused the government of undermining plans for big investments and promised that an ND government will bring about a “return to normality in the way such investments are implemented”.