US Recognise Cyprus’ Right to Develop EEZ Resources, Official Says

The United States recognises the right of Cyprus to develop the resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone, a State Department official said on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on new threats made by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim regarding the arrival of ExxonMobil’s vessel in the Mediterranean, he said: “The US policy on Cyprus’ EEZ is longstanding and has not changed; the United States recognises the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop its resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone.”

At the same time, the State Department spokesman reiterated the consistent American position that the natural resources of the Republic of Cyprus should be shared fairly between the two communities.