Feds Reveal “Pharma Bro” Shkreli’s Unmonitored Drug Trial in Cyprus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Federal prosecutors revealed that “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, in order to avoid delays from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted an “unmonitored” drug trial in Cyprus, according to the court filing which also requests at least 15 years in prison for Shkreli, CNBC reported. The drug, RE-024, developed by Retrophin, the pharmaceutical company Shkreli had founded, treats PKAN, a neurodegenerative genetic disease that affects children and leads eventually to death.

Prosecutors in their filing on March 6 said, CNBC reported, “that while Shkreli’s name is on that patent, ‘his insistence on taking shortcuts in order to get PKAN [drug] to market drastically delayed the development of the drug while he was the CEO of Retrophin.’” Shkreli was removed from Retrophin by its board in the fall of 2014.

“Because the Food and Drug Administration … has rigorous safety processes and procedures that must be followed before a new drug can be provided to patients, even on an experimental basis, Shkreli was unable to give the drug directly to patients … as he had promised,” prosecutors noted, adding that “instead, he — as with any other drug developer — needed to secure a series of approves from the FDA, a process that can be long and painstaking,” and “Shkreli, however, did not want to wait for that process to play out and instead launched an unmonitored drug trial in Cyprus.”

As CNBC reported, “prosecutors said that because the trial did not have FDA controls, and because ‘its operation was unacceptable to the FDA,’ the trial was not, despite Shkreli’s claims to the contrary, ‘part of Retrophin’s ‘efforts to receive FDA approval,’ and it was ‘instead a way to get single-patient results that could be — and subsequently were — reported in Retrophin’s 8-K filings,’ dated Aug. 11, 2014.”