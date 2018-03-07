Feds Reveal “Pharma Bro” Shkreli’s Unmonitored Drug Trial in Cyprus

Federal prosecutors revealed that “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, in order to avoid delays from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted an “unmonitored” drug trial in Cyprus, according to the court filing which also requests at least 15 years in prison for Shkreli, CNBC reported. The drug, RE-024, developed by Retrophin, the pharmaceutical company Shkreli had founded, treats PKAN, a neurodegenerative genetic disease that affects children and leads eventually to death.
Prosecutors in their filing on March 6 said, CNBC reported, “that while Shkreli’s name is on that patent, ‘his insistence on taking shortcuts in order to get PKAN [drug] to market drastically delayed the development of the drug while he was the CEO of Retrophin.’” Shkreli was removed from Retrophin by its board in the fall of 2014.
“Because the Food and Drug Administration … has rigorous safety processes and procedures that must be followed before a new drug can be provided to patients, even on an experimental basis, Shkreli was unable to give the drug directly to patients … as he had promised,” prosecutors noted, adding that “instead, he — as with any other drug developer — needed to secure a series of approves from the FDA, a process that can be long and painstaking,” and “Shkreli, however, did not want to wait for that process to play out and instead launched an unmonitored drug trial in Cyprus.”
As CNBC reported, “prosecutors said that because the trial did not have FDA controls, and because ‘its operation was unacceptable to the FDA,’ the trial was not, despite Shkreli’s claims to the contrary, ‘part of Retrophin’s ‘efforts to receive FDA approval,’ and it was ‘instead a way to get single-patient results that could be — and subsequently were — reported in Retrophin’s 8-K filings,’ dated Aug. 11, 2014.”
PROSECUTORS SEEK STIFF PRISON TERM FOR ‘PHARMA BRO’
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors told a judge on Tuesday that “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli should get 15 years behind bars for cheating wealthy investors in his failed hedge funds — a sentence 10 times what his defense says he deserves, the Associated Press reports.
The recommendation in a filing in federal court in Brooklyn came after lawyers for the convicted former pharmaceutical company CEO sought to portray him as a misunderstood eccentric who never meant any harm to investors. They argued he should get credit for making the investors whole by giving them stock in a successful drug company and that no more than 18 months in prison would be appropriate.
Shkreli himself has asked U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto for leniency at a sentencing set for Friday, writing in a letter to the court, “I was wrong. I was a fool. I should have known better.”
Prosecutors called the portrayal misleading for an unrepentant fraudster who stole from investors for personal needs and repeatedly lied to them to cover it up.
“It does not accurately reflect who he truly is — a man who stands before this court without any showing of genuine remorse, a man who has consistently chosen to put profit and the cultivation of a public image before all else and a man who believes the ends always justify the means,” they wrote.
Shkreli, 34, became notorious for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and by trolling critics on the Internet with his snarky “Pharma Bro” persona.
Even after his arrest in 2015, he taunted authorities in Facebook posts. And after his conviction last year, the judge revoked his bail and jailed him when he said he would pay a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could get a lock of Hillary Clinton’s hair while the prominent Democrat was on a book tour.
The defense suffered a setback on Monday when the judge ruled Shkreli will have to forfeit more than $7.3 million in a brokerage account and personal assets that include his one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album that Shkreli has boasted he bought for $2 million. The judge said the property won’t be seized until Shkreli has a chance to appeal.
