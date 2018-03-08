Meet the Greeks, Greek-Americans in Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2018

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Forbes has pinned down a record 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories including the first ever from Hungary and Zimbabwe. This elite group is worth $9.1 trillion, up 18% since last year. Their average net worth is a record $4.1 billion.

(Read TNH’s 50 Wealthiest Greek-Americans 2018 List and the Wealthiest Greeks Αround the World list)

Over two dozens Greek-Americans, Greeks and Cypriots are included in Forbes’ 2018 list:

#365 Jim Davis & family $5.5 B

#572 Tom Gores $3.9 B

# 729 John Paul DeJoria, $3.4 Β

#729 Spiro Latsis & family $3.1 B

#766 John Catsimatidis $3.1 B (shares the same spot with Donald Trump $3.1 B)

#859 Philip Niarchos $2.8 B

#965 Maritsa Lazari & family $2.5 B

#965 C. Dean Metropoulos $2.6 B

#965 Aristotelis Mistakidis $2.5 B

#1,020 George Argyros & family $2.4 B

#1,020 Alexander Spanos & family $2.4 B

#1,157 Alec Gores $2.2 B

#1,215 Peter Peterson $2 B

#1,477 Stelios Haji-Ioannou $1.55 B

#1.650 Polys Haji-Ioannou $1.44 B

#1,756 Clelia Haji-Ioannou $1.33 B

#1,756 Jamie Dimon, CEO, JPMorgan Chase $1.32 B

#1,999 Vardis Vardinoyannis & family $1.1 B

#2,124 Filaret Galchev $1,06 Β

#2,124 Theodore Leonsis $1.08 B

#2,124 George Marcus $1 B

#228 John Fredriksen $7 B

#766 Yakir Gabay $3.1 B

#1,394 Nicola Bulgari $1.71 B

#1,394 Paolo Bulgari $1.78 B

Centi-billionaire Jeff Bezos secures the Forbes list’s top spot for the first time with $112 billion. He moves ahead of Bill Gates, who is now number 2 with $22 billion. It is the biggest gap between no. 1 and 2 since 2001.

#1 Jeff Bezos

#2 Bill Gates

#3 Warren Buffett

#4 Bernard Arnault & family

#5 Mark Zuckerberg

#6 Amancio Ortega

#7 Carlos Slim Helu & family

#8 Charles Koch

#8 David Koch

#10 Larry Ellison