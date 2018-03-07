Mahy Polymeropoulos Exhibition Opens at Consulate General of Greece in New York (Vid)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York on March 5 presented the opening of Synchrony of Analogous Comparisons, an art exhibition featuring the work of Mahy Polymeropoulos. Those in attendance had the opportunity to speak with the artist who was present for the opening.

Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras both during the opening speech and during an interview with The National Herald welcomed everyone to the exhibition and noted the interest of the Greeks and the Americans who attended the opening.

At the same time, he pointed out that there was a great turnout of young people which is very promising.

The exhibition is open to the public, Monday – Friday 9 AM – 2:30 PM until Monday March 19 and the Consulate General will make efforts to organize visits by students of Greek schools.

According to her artist’s statement, Polymeropoulos’ post-fauvist and abstract oeuvre employs intense color as a means to express light and space, her artistic practice operates in an idiosyncratic atmosphere where the artist’s emotional state, unconscious and personal inner vision become the vocabulary for her to express and communicate subtle and complex narratives that redefine notions of form and pure color.

Asked about the next art exhibition, Koutras said that on Thursday, March 22, during the annual Greek Independence reception, this year marks the 197th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, they will inaugurate the exhibition by artist Lydia Venieri on Lord Byron.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, the Consul General invited the Greek community to participate in the reception for the celebration of Greek Independence and at the same time attend the art exhibition by Venieri, which, if anything, highlights the role of philhellenes in the struggle for the freedom of Greece.