Russian Billionaire’s Cyprus Passport, Manafort Ties: Buying EU Easy Access

The notorious Golden Visa program that lets the rich effectively buy passports has been used by Cyprus to bring in needed riches but also provided foreign billionaires with sketchy backgrounds, including worries about ties to money-laundering and other crimes, with passports that let them travel freely in the European Union.

Among them is Russian aluminum magnate luminum magnate Oleg Deripaska — a one-time business partner and employer of Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman to now US President Donald Trump, under investigation by a Special Counsel probing Russian ties to the White House.

Documents obtained by the British newspaper the Guardian and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) showed that Deripaska and an even richer-Russian with a suspect record, Viktor Vekselberg, gained privilege on Cyprus because of their wealth.

Vekselberg was reported to have been offered a Golden Visa but turned it down although another report said he was among those few given honorary naturalization, an honor reserved for those with high-level service to Cyprus: in his case, it was his money and help for the beleaguered Bank of Cyprus, where one of his companies reportedly joined in a one-billion euro ($1.24 billion) capital increase.

Originating more than 30 years ago in the Caribbean, the Golden Visas, offered in more than 20 countries, have become conduits for the rich, no matter the source of their fortune, to buy their way into passport door-openers, including those who have obtained their wealth illegally in countries with weak legal systems, special access to life in developed countries that is not available to others, the report said.

In September, 2017, The Guardian reported the Cyprus version of the Golden Visa program requires investment of two million euros ($2.48 million) million in property, or 2.5 million euros ($3.1 million) in companies or government bonds, in exchange for citizenship.

The Cypriot Parliament was given figures showing that since 2008 their country has given the access documents to 1,685 foreign investors — many from the former Soviet Union, as well as from China, Iran and Saudi Arabia — and 1,651 of their family members. The investment inflow from the scheme is estimated at more than 4.5 billion euros ($5.58 billion), more than half as much as a 10 billion euro ($12.41 billion) international bailout in 2010.

That lifeline became necessary when Cypriot banks almost brought down themselves and the country’s economy with bad loans to Greek businesses who didn’t, or wouldn’t, repay and with big holdings in Greek bonds that were devalued 74 percent when a previous Greek government tried to failed to stop an economic plunge by stiffing investors.

That brought down one Cypriot bank and left others vulnerable even as President Nicos Anastasiades reneged on campaign promises and let banks confiscate 47.5 percent of deposits of more than 100,000 euros ($124,054) – many held by rich Russians and other foreigners – but also nearly wiped out the life savings of many Cypriots and small businesses.

The Guardian and OCCRP said they had seen more than 400 names of those given Cypriot Golden Visas and about one-third appeared to be from Russia, and as they have gained a foothold in the country’s banking system, which is trying to shake off a reputation for being a money-laundering haven for the rich and criminal.

Deripaska and Vekselberg — two of the most prominent names on the Cyprus list — were on a Jan. 29 list of 210 Russian officials and wealthy businessmen believed by the US Treasury Department to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and as questions were raised about background checks carried out on applicants by Cypriot authorities.

In 2016, Deripaska applied for a Cypriot passport through the island’s collective investment scheme, which allowed a group of individual investors to band together if they put up a total of 12.5 million euros ($15.51 million) before the method was changed, but he was denied.

The Guardian-OCCRP report said that was because he was asked to resubmit his bid after Belgium alleged he had involved there in money-laundering, which he denied.

There was no report on where all the money went that was paid to Cyprus for the visas, through a program that was used to court the rich by dangling the passports before them in return for their money, which Greece also uses. The minimum threshold in Cyprus now is two million euros, or some $2.48 million each.

There was no report on where all the money went that was paid to Cyprus for the visas, through a program that was used to court the rich by dangling the passports before them in return for their money, which Greece also uses.

Deripaska’s new Cypriot passport enables him to travel freely around the EU but still requires he get a visa before traveling to the United States,where he had been kept out before.

Vekselberg was among those who attended a December 2015 dinner in Moscow for the Kremlin TV channel RT, where Trump’s future national security adviser Michael Flynn was photographed seated next to Putin. Vekselberg was also in Washington during Trump’s inauguration ceremony 13 months ago, according to the Washington Post.