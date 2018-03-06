ND Leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Share Insights at CSIS’ Global Leaders Forum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WASHINGTON – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, main opposition leader and President of Greece’s New Democracy Party will share his insights on the most critical issues facing Greece today, in the context of the Global Leaders Forum organized on March 13 by the Center of Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Read CSIS’ full statement:

“Please join us on Tuesday, March 13 for a conversation with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of Greece’s center-right opposition New Democracy Party. As Greece emerges from eight years of being under the restrictions of three bailout packages, continues to confront a migration crisis, becomes an important logistics hub for China, addresses growing tensions in Cyprus, and is re-engaging with Skopje to negotiate an agreed name for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Athens is increasingly becoming a critical actor in the Eastern Mediterranean region. As opposition leader, Mr. Mitsotakis will share his insights on the most critical issues facing Greece today, the importance of the U.S.-Greek bilateral partnership and transatlantic relationship to bring greater stability to the region, and the future prospects for Greek parliamentary elections.”

The event will take place Tuesday, March 13, 2018 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the CSIS Headquarters.

Watch it live at TNH: