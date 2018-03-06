0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – A staged reading of Constantine Mourselas’ Mourning Does Not Become Her marks this play’s only known rendering into English. It is performed along with its Greek original, both by the same cast. Remembering Constantine Mourselas is a one-day event presented by American Thymele Theatre, currently in its 25th year as a touring company. Popular Greek playwright Constantine (Kostas) Mourselas died last July at the age of 85. He is credited with writing 130 one-act plays.

Mourning Does Not Become Her will be presented on Friday, March 16 at 7 pm at The Bridge Theatre at Shetler Studios, 244 West 54th Street, 12th floor, followed by a performance in Greek at 9 pm. The three-character play stars prominent actors of Greek descent Stephen Diacrussi, Anthoula Katsimatides, and Alexandros Malaos. Seating is limited. Reservation requests accepted at AmericanThymeleTheatre@Gmail. com.