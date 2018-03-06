Archdiocese to Receive $10 Million Loan By Theodoros Kalmoukos March 6, 2018 Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. (Photo by TNH/Costas Bej) To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News Greek Independence Day Celebrated at City Hall Honoring Greek-Americans (Video)Russian Billionaire’s Cyprus Passport, Manafort Ties: Buying EU Easy AccessGreek Police on Trail of Alleged Far-Right Criminal Group, Detains Six Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *