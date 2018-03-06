Greek Railway Workers, Taxi Drivers Strike Over Privatization, Uber

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Taxi drivers who don’t want competition from Uber and ride-sharing services, and railway workers opposed to privatization walked off their jobs for 24 hours on March 6, although none of thousands of previous demonstrations and strikes against austerity and reforms have worked.

The strike halted all intercity trains and once again disrupted service for workers, commuters and tourists, but not for lawmakers who have state-funded private vehicles and are reluctant to use public transportation and face an angry public.

As part of Greece’s international bailout, successive governments have committed themselves to an ambitious privatization program, including the Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who swore to stop them but has now accelerated the sell-off of state assets on orders of international creditors he vowed to defy before surrendering.

Separately, taxi drivers walked off the job for nine hours to protest the ride-sharing service Uber, which they claim has been tacitly supported by Greece’s bailout creditors. Tsipras’ government earlier had reportedly agreed with them and to put a heavy tax and fines on taxi competitors to let them keep a monopoly amid claims of overcharging and rigged meters, especially aimed at tourists.

The powerful greater Athens taxi association, SATA, said creditors had prevented ministers from cracking down on ride-sharing services, which they accuse of “siphoning work away” from license-holding professionals. Last year the association unsuccessfully lobbied for stricter operating limits on popular app-based taxi-ordering services.

In October, 2017, the Greek taxi union, with cabbies fighting a reputation for cheating tourists and rigging meters, was fiercely resisting Uber and other companies which let people use their smartphones to pick their rides.

A government bill had mandated that companies managing mobile apps must sign three-year contracts with taxi owners, negating the platforms and applications to ensure taxis essentially keep a monopoly and bar customers from grading drivers and their services, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Growing thousands of Greek commuters, especially in the greater Athens area, have increasingly come to rely on such apps, especially a homegrown application – Taxibeat – that was recently bought out by Daimler and is now simply called Beat.

The bill would require all companies offering such services to have a state license and to do business only with taxis, effectively barring the services of companies like Uber which work with non-professional drivers using private vehicles, said Kathimerini.

The move was seen by critics as Tsipras, with his popularity plummeting for reneging on anti-austerity promises, catering to the taxi union to keep their votes but effectively locking Greeks out of an important part of the technological age.

In a country where tax cheats largely escape prosecution, the paper reported that violators of the anti-Uber bill would be fined 50,000 euros ($59,063) for a first offense, 100,000 euros ($118,127) for a second and then have their website turned off for a third, if they get that far without already being put out of business.

A Greek-designed application, as opposed to Uber, relies only on professional taxi owners and registered drivers and the bill also would forbid owners of private vehicles from legally contracting with tourism agencies and rent-a-car firms to provide transportation.

