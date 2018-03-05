Greek Government’s Atheist Progressives By Antonis H. Diamataris March 5, 2018 (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis) To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News Analysis: How the Next Archbishop Will be ElectedGreek-American Stories: Celebrating March’s Women’s History MonthLetter from Athens: Former Greek Ministers, NY Economist Couple, Seek Work, Luxury Apartment Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *