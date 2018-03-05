Georgetown University Wall Street Alliance Honors Michael Psaros

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – Each year, the Wall Street Alliance Scholarship Dinner brings together the Georgetown business community to honor colleagues that have made a significant mark professionally and in service to their community.

2018 Honoree: Michael G. Psaros (B’89, Parent’21)

Michael Psaros is a Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of KPS Capital Partners, LP and a member of its Investment Committee. KPS Capital Partners, LP is the manager of KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of private equity funds with approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management focused on making controlling equity investments in companies across a diverse range of manufacturing industries globally. Learn more about the Wall Street Alliance at http://advancement.georgetown.edu/wsa/