Turkish Court Rejects Request for Greek Soldiers’ Release (Pics)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EDIRNE, Turkey — A Turkish court on Monday rejected lawyers’ request for two Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey to be released from custody, The Associated Press reports.

The two were arrested for allegedly entering a Turkish military zone after they accidentally strayed across the Greek-Turkish border into Turkish territory due to bad weather last Thursday, during a border patrol. They have been jailed on remand since Friday.

Lawyers for the two Greek soldiers filed a demand Monday for their release at the court in the northwestern Turkish city of Edirne. The court however, ruled that they must remain in custody on grounds that they did not have permanent residence in Turkey and because the court was still examining the “digital data” seized from them, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

GREECE SAYS TWO SOLDIERS WHO CROSSED TURKISH BORDER NOT SPIES

Two Greek soldiers who said they accidentally crossed the border into Turkey while patrolling in bad weather won’t be charged with espionage in a trial on March 5, the Defense Ministry said it was assured.

The two men were to appear in a court in Edirne on charges of illegal entry into the Turkey after straying across the border in heavy snow and fog on March 1 but not be charged with being spies, the Greek TV station SKAI reported, even though Turkish media said espionage would be one of the counts.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in December, 2017 for talks aimed at cooling rising tensions between the countries over Turkish air and sea incursions into Greek territories, was said to be personally following the case.

Erdogan has repeatedly demanded Greece return eight Turkish soldiers who fled after a failed coup against him in July, 2017 in which they said they took no part and said he was personally assured by Tsipras they would be extradited.

But a Greek court ruled against it, saying the men, who are seeking asylum, could face torture or worse as Erdogan at one point said he would like the return of the death penalty, forbidden in the European Union that he wants Turkey to join.

Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said the two Greek soldiers wouldn’t be used as bargaining chips to force the return of the Turkish soldiers although Tsipras wants asylum revoked for one of the men who was granted sanctuary but has been put into detention at the same time, along with the others.

Major opposition New Democracy’s shadow minister for foreign affairs Giorgos Koumoutsakos told SKAI that Turkey was engaging in “hostage diplomacy,” citing the recent example of the detention of Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel, arrested in Turkey on charges of disseminating propaganda and released only after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The head of the small border town of Kastanies, Stavros Tzamalidis, told SKAI that accidental border crossings happen about five times a year in bad weather and government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said it was no big deal and would be resolved quickly.