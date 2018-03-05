Turkish Court Rejects Request for Greek Soldiers’ Release (Pics)

Sotiria Theocharidi, Greece's Consul in Edirne, centre right from the back, arrives at the courthouse in Edirne, Turkey, Monday, March 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ergin Yildiz)

EDIRNE, Turkey — A Turkish court on Monday rejected lawyers’ request for two Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey to be released from custody, The Associated Press reports.

The two were arrested for allegedly entering a Turkish military zone after they accidentally strayed across the Greek-Turkish border into Turkish territory due to bad weather last Thursday, during a border patrol. They have been jailed on remand since Friday.

Lawyers for the two Greek soldiers filed a demand Monday for their release at the court in the northwestern Turkish city of Edirne. The court however, ruled that they must remain in custody on grounds that they did not have permanent residence in Turkey and because the court was still examining the “digital data” seized from them, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

GREECE SAYS TWO SOLDIERS WHO CROSSED TURKISH BORDER NOT SPIES

Two Greek soldiers who said they accidentally crossed the border into Turkey while patrolling in bad weather won’t be charged with espionage in a trial on March 5, the Defense Ministry said it was assured.

The two men were to appear in a court in Edirne on charges of illegal entry into the Turkey after straying across the border in heavy snow and fog on March 1 but not be charged with being spies, the Greek TV station SKAI reported, even though Turkish media said espionage would be one of the counts.

Hakan Yalcintug, center, and Simge Sandir, left, lawyers for two arrested Greek soldiers, arrive at the courthouse in Edirne, Turkey, Monday, March 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ergin Yildiz)

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in December, 2017 for talks aimed at cooling rising tensions between the countries over Turkish air and sea incursions into Greek territories, was said to be personally following the case.

Erdogan has repeatedly demanded Greece return eight Turkish soldiers who fled after a failed coup against him in July, 2017 in which they said they took no part and said he was personally assured by Tsipras they would be extradited.

But a Greek court ruled against it, saying the men, who are seeking asylum, could face torture or worse as Erdogan at one point said he would like the return of the death penalty, forbidden in the European Union that he wants Turkey to join.

Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said the two Greek soldiers wouldn’t be used as bargaining chips to force the return of the Turkish soldiers although Tsipras wants asylum revoked for one of the men who was granted sanctuary but has been put into detention at the same time, along with the others.

Major opposition New Democracy’s shadow minister for foreign affairs Giorgos Koumoutsakos told SKAI that Turkey was engaging in “hostage diplomacy,” citing the recent example of the detention of Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel, arrested in Turkey on charges of disseminating propaganda and released only after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The head of the small border town of Kastanies, Stavros Tzamalidis, told SKAI that accidental border crossings happen about five times a year in bad weather and government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said it was no big deal and would be resolved quickly.

Family members of the arrested Greek soldiers arrive at the courthouse in Edirne, Turkey, Monday, March 5, 2018. A Turkish court on Monday rejected lawyers’ request for two Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey to be release from custody. The two were arrested last week for allegedly entering a Turkish military zone and on suspicion of attempted espionage. (AP Photo/Ergin Yildiz)
Parents of the arrested Greek soldiers, at center, arrive at the courthouse in Edirne, Turkey, Monday, March 5, 2018. The lawyers for two Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey have formally requested their release from custody. (AP Photo/Ergin Yildiz)
Sotiria Theocharidi, Greece’s Consul in Edirne, left, arrives at the courthouse in Edirne, Turkey, Monday, March 5, 2018. Lawyers have formally appealed for the release of two arrested Greek soldiers from custody. The two were arrested last week for allegedly entering a Turkish military zone and on suspicion of attempted espionage. Greece said the two soldiers – a lieutenant and a sergeant – accidentally strayed into Turkey during a patrol of the Greek-Turkish border due to bad weather.(AP Photo/Ergin Yildiz)
Turkish paramilitary police officers escort Greek soldiers Aggelos Mitretodis and Dimitros Kouklatzis in Edirne, Turkey, Friday, March 2, 2018. Turkey on Friday arrested two Greek soldiers for allegedly entering a Turkish military zone and on suspicion of attempted espionage, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Greece said the two border patrol soldiers had accidentally strayed into Turkey late Thursday because of bad weather.
(DHA-Depo Photos via AP)

