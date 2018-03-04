Our Everyday Greek: Let’s Talk in Greek about the Greek Independence Day By Dimitra Pontoporou March 4, 2018 FILE - The Evzones led off the Chicago Greek Independence Parade. Photo by John Ackerman To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News Wealthiest Greeks Αround the WorldThe Health Benefits of Beets and Recipes to TryDr. Theodoros Kousouli Talks to TNH about His Life and His Books Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *