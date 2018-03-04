Cyprus Rejects Any EU Official Brokering Collapsed Unity Talks Re-start

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Turkey said it will not speak to a French United Nations official who was to assess whether broken-off Cyprus unity talks would resume because he’s a European Union citizen, the bloc Turkey wants to join even as it refuses to recognize Cyprus, already a member and bars its ships and planes.

Instead, the job as broker was given to UN Special Representative on Cyprus Elisabeth Spehar, a Canadian diplomat, who met separately with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

She will brief UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the likelihood of proceeding. He had taken part in the last round of negotiations in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana that broke off over Turkey’s insistence on keeping an army on the island and the right to militarily intervene, leading Anastasiades to walk away.

Guterres, who took over the UN’s top job last year, later issued a report blaming neither side and nobody for anything other than to say an historic opportunity to settle a dispute that’s lasted since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion that occupied the northern third of the island was missed.

Spehar replaced the former Assistant UN Secretary-general for Peacekeeping Missions, Jean-Marie Guehenno, to Cyprus to evaluate the intentions of the two leaders to restart the discussions, the Cyprus News Agency reported, after Turkey rejected talking to anyone in the EU it wants to join. He had been head of the the think-tank International Crisis Group from September 2014 to December 2017.