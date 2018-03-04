Greek Soldiers Who Crossed Turkish Border Face Trial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two Greek soldiers who said they accidentally crossed into Turkey during a storm while patrolling the border were set to face trial on March 5 amid fears they could be detained and used as bargaining chips for the return of eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing an attempted coup in their country against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The incident comes during a period of tension between the countries after the Greek Defense Ministry said a Turkish vessel deliberately rammed a Greek Coast Guard patrol board off the rocky, disputed islets of Imia which both countries claim and where they nearly went to war in 1996.

That was defused briefly when both agreed to pull their vessels back but Erdogan is stepping up provocations in the Aegean and has repeatedly demanded that Greece return the soldiers although Greece’s highest court barred extradition, saying their lives were in danger after they said they took no part in the overthrow attempt.

The warrant they were arrested on does not provide any premise for the court in the Turkish city of Edirne to charge them with espionage, said Kathimerini, but Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition reportedly fears Turkey will find a way to keep them longer as the drama plays out.

There were identified as Angelos Mitretodis and Dimitris Kouklatzis and the Greek government said they accidentally strayed into Turkey on March 1 because of bad weather. Heavy snow and fog had been reported in the area.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu said the soldiers — a lieutenant and a sergeant — told Turkish authorities they had followed footsteps in the snow that accidentally led them into Turkish territory. They also allegedly took images of the area to send to their superiors, Anadolu said.

A river marks most of the border between Turkey and Greece, and a fence runs along much of the land section. However, some parts aren’t clearly marked, and the soldiers reportedly crossed over in woodland.

A Greek government official said Tsipras was “closely following” developments in the case and was in “constant contact” with the Greek defense and foreign ministers.

Greece and Turkey are NATO allies, but their bilateral relations are often strained over an array of territorial disputes.

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, speaking before Anadolu reported the arrests, said the return of the two servicemen who had accidentally entered Turkey was a “pure formality”before it turned out it wasn’t.

“We are in communication with Turkish authorities to swiftly settle the issue,” Tzanakopoulos said. He repeatedly makes optimistic statements.

Asked whether Greece was worried that Turkey could use the Greek soldiers to secure the extradition of servicemen who fled Turkey, Tzanakopoulos said: “I have heard various scenarios since this morning about possible negotiations the Greek government could enter with Turkey on possible exchanges. These are spy and conspiracy scenarios that do not merit comment,” he said, commenting although he said he couldn’t.

The government-controlled media is describing Greece as the “long arm” of the “aggressive West,” after Tsipras said he was having trouble dealing with an “aggressive Turkey,”in the Aegean and with Erdogan, who has threatened to let human traffickers send more refugees and migrants to Greek islands.