Vitsas: We are Working Hard for the Return of the Two Soldiers

ATHENS – “We are closely monitoring the issue. We are working hard to solve the issue so that the two soldiers return to Greece,” Migration Policy Minister Dimitris Vitsas said on Saturday in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Regarding the ministry, he said: “What we are trying to do at this phase is to set our priorities and not to follow the events. Now, that things are quite on the refugee-migrant issue, it is an opportunity to evaluate the structures of the ministry and to make corrective or supportive moves. In other words, we must have plans for every possible scenario.”