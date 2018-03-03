Vitsas: We are Working Hard for the Return of the Two Soldiers

By ANA March 3, 2018

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 file photo Greek Deputy Defense Minister Dimitris Vitsas is interviewed by The Associated Press, in Washington. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 has appointed Dimitris Vitsas as the new migration affairs minister, leaving his post as deputy defense minister in a limited cabinet reshuffle triggered by a rent allowance scandal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

ATHENS – “We are closely monitoring the issue. We are working hard to solve the issue so that the two soldiers return to Greece,” Migration Policy Minister Dimitris Vitsas said on Saturday in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Regarding the ministry, he said: “What we are trying to do at this phase is to set our priorities and not to follow the events. Now, that things are quite on the refugee-migrant issue, it is an opportunity to evaluate the structures of the ministry and to make corrective or supportive moves. In other words, we must have plans for every possible scenario.”

