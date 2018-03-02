The Wine Art Dinners in New York City and a Recipe By Eleni Sakellis March 2, 2018 Attendees enjoyed the wine, food, and conversation as winemaker Akis Papadopoulos, right, of Wine Art Estate in Drama, explained the wines at the event in New York City. Photo by Eleni Sakellis To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News AHEPA’s Position on the FYROM’s Name Issue2 Fatally Shot at Central Michigan University (Video)Greek Anarchists Run Wild Again, Smash Storefronts, Vandalize Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *