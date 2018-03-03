Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra in Concert in Athens on May 24

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Athens audiences will have a chance to enjoy a special multicultural evening with the Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra (BGKO) at PassPort Keramikos in Athens on Thursday, May 24.

The Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra was created in spring 2012 by 11 musicians that gathered in Barcelona to celebrate World Roma Day.

After a series of concerts, music meetings and tours in 24 countries, the orchestra continues its development.

The orchestra is comprised of Sandro Sangiao from Spain (vocals), Mattia Schirosa from Italy, Julien Chanal from France, Ivan Kovacevic from Serbia, Stelios Togias from Greece, Dani Carbonell from Spain, Oleksandre Sora from Ukraine.

More information is available on the website http://bgko.org/|| Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra.