Six Greek Universities in QS List of the 500 Best Universities of the World

The “Metsovio” Polytechnic of Athens (National Technical University of Athens), was ranked 124th in the Engineering and Technology category in the QS list of the best 500 universities around the world.

Five more Greek univerities appear on the list, including The Kapodistrian University of Athens (ranked between 302 and 392 in five categories) and the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH) (ranked between 222nd and 330th in five categories).

Patras University, the University of Crete and the Economic University of Athens were included in two categories with rankings from 293 (Economic University) to 500.

The six Greek universities appeared 57 times in the 48 ranking lists.