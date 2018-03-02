Greek Anarchists Run Wild Again, Smash Storefronts, Vandalize

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Stepping up assaults with in support of a jailed suspected terrorist who police said sent a letter bomb to a former Premier, Greek anarchists on March 2 smashed store windows in central Athens and ran into a university.

The attacks took place along Patission Street, damaging the front of a branch of the Hellenic Post Office before hiding on the grounds of the Athens Athens University of Economics and Business which witnesses told Kathimerini caused a panic among students.

That came a few hours after renewed Molotov Cocktail attacks on riot police in a main police station near the area, which borders the anarchist stronghold of Exarchia, which they use as a base.

Promising even more violence – and blood – they’ve said in website postings they are acting in solidarity with Constantinos Giagtzoglou, a 29-year-old being detained on charges of sending a bomb to former interim Lucas Papademos last year, which exploded in his car, injuring him seriously.

Giatzoglou has been on hunger strike since last week after the authorities transferred him from Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison to a penitentiary in Larissa in central Greece and as he demanded to be return.

Earlier in the day, unknown assailants had gas canisters explode outside a Culture Ministry building at Karytsi Square, near Syntagma in Athens city center. Riot police the night before found themselves under Molotov Cocktail fire bomb attacks at another station.