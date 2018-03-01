Zoës Kitchen Introduces Baked Falafel and New Mediterranean Family Dinners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PLANO, Texas – Zoës Kitchen, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant group, announced Thursday the launch of new menu offerings, including baked falafel, a new gluten-free and vegan protein option, and three new Mediterranean Family Dinners.

“At Zoës Kitchen, we are focused on innovation and crafting menu items that immediately fulfill a craveable need for our guests who are looking for better-for-you meal options,” said Kevin Miles, CEO and President at Zoës Kitchen. “We’re excited to introduce new menu additions that will continue to position us as the authority on Mediterranean, as well as tap into our guests’ craving for convenience. Our guests have been eager for a vegetarian and vegan protein option, and we are proud to now offer falafel that’s baked instead of fried, staying true to our no-fryers commitment. Additionally, we are excited to expand our Mediterranean Family Dinner offerings as we focus on capturing incremental sales in our dinner day part. These new options, along with existing choices in that offering, make the Mediterranean Family Dinners one of the best values on our menu and a desirable choice for busy families.”

The new menu offerings include a Mediterranean classic and savory flavors from Morocco and Italy:

NEW Baked Falafel: Traditionally prepared with chickpeas combined with herbs and spices, then baked instead of fried. Our baked falafel carries about half the calories of traditional fried falafel. This vegan, high-fiber and gluten-free protein option can be found throughout the menu:

Salads – Add baked falafel as a protein to any salad.

Baked Falafel Pita – Pita topped with baked falafel, Greek tzatziki, Israeli skhug, Mediterranean relish, cabbage, feta and fresh dill.

Mediterranean Bowls – Add baked falafel as a protein to any Mediterranean bowl.

Fresh Sides – Add three baked falafel with Greek tzatziki and fresh dill as a side to any entrée.

NEW Mediterranean Family Dinners: These dinners provide convenience at a great value and are available in two sizes (small at $32.99, which serves 3-5 and includes two sides; large at $42.99, which serves 4-6 and includes two sides, Greek Salad and Hummus & Pita).

Moroccan Citrus Roasted Chicken – Zesty pan roasted whole chicken seasoned with bright Mediterranean herbs and spices including cinnamon, clove, turmeric and ginger. Served with new a side, Turmeric Rice, which contains hints of citrus and turmeric spice that is a good antioxidant and anti-inflammatory source.

Sorrentina Baked Ravioli – Baked ravioli filled with mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and spinach, topped with creamy tomato sauce, garnished with fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese and basil pesto.

Baked Falafel – Baked falafel with Greek tzatziki, Israeli skhug, Mediterranean relish and fresh dill. Served with pita bread.

These items are also available for catering and include vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, providing our guests with additional fresh choices for business or social occasions.

About Zoës Kitchen

Founded in 1995, Zoës Kitchen is a fast-casual restaurant group serving a distinct menu of made-from-scratch, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with warm hospitality. With no microwaves, or fryers, grilling is the predominate method of cooking along with an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh herbs, olive oil and lean proteins. With 250 locations in 20 states across the United States, Zoës Kitchen delivers goodness to its guests by sharing simple, tasty and fresh Mediterranean meals that inspire guests to lead a balanced lifestyle and feel their best from the inside out. For more information, please visit www.zoeskitchen.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or follow #livemediterranean.