ND Leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tours Ermou Street

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday toured Ermou Street in central Athens, the city’s main shopping high street, and was briefed on the recent vandalism targeting the street’s shops.

Mitsotakis talked with shop owners and sternly attacked the government, which he accused of tolerating phenomena of violence and lawlessness.

“Here, in the centre of Athens, the unknown perpetrators struck again; they destroyed, vandalised and departed undisturbed. They have done it many times and threaten that they will do so again in the future. All this is happening with the government’s exclusive responsibility, because it tolerates phenomena of lawlessness,” said Mitsotakis.

During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, an anti-establishment group broke the windows of 11 shops on Ermou street in support of Costas Giagtzoglou, who is currently jailed on remand awaiting trial for sending a parcel bomb to former prime minister Loukas Papademos.