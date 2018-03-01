Ellinair to Add New Destinations, 2 Airbus Planes to its Fleet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ellinair, a Greek airline company, on Thursday announced a significant increase in its size and performance, with the launch of seven new air routes in Greece and abroad, the operation of four new bases and an increase in traffic to 30 destinations this year.

Under the plan, Ellinair will add two Airbus aircraft to its fleet, raising the number of aircraft it owns to 10 (three Airbus 319, five Airbus 320 and two Boeing 737-300), with the prospect of using exclusively Airbus aircraft in 2019.

Its fleet will operate from four bases, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Corfu and Moscow.

Ellinair will add new destinations to its summer schedule, such as Stuttgart, Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin, Warzaw, Talinn, Riga and Belgrade. In 2017, flights rose to 7,042 from 5,582 in 2016 (an increase of 26 pct), while passenger traffic rose by 40 pct to 792,096.