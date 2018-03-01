Shaken Tsipras Shakes Up SYRIZA, Cabinet Ministers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – After the resignations of two key ministers over a rent subsidy for a luxury apartment, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has again made over his Cabinet just as envoys from the country’s international creditors arrived to go over undone reforms attached to a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($104.81 billion).

Deputy Prime Minister Yiannis Dragasakis, one of his chief advisors was named Economy Minister to replace New York economist Dimitris Papadimitriou, who quit after his wife, Alternate Minister for Social Solidarity Rania Antonopoulou resigned when it was revealed she was taking a 1,000 euros ($1219) a month subsidy for a luxury apartment in Athens’ wealthiest neighborhood although the couple are rich.

Dragasakis, a former prominent member of the Communist party, has – like everyone else in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – ironically supported harsh austerity measures demanded by Capitalist bankers and now will be a key figure in negotiating with them.

In another twist, Democratic Left (DIMAR) leader Fotis Kouvelis, who took his party into the rival Movement for Change led by the former PASOK Socialists and had served a Conservative-led government, was named Alternate Defense Minister.

That means he will have to work under a political arch-enemy, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, head of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are SYRIZA’s junior coalition partners despite their ideologically opposite positions.

Current Alternate Defense Minister Dimitris Vitsas will to replace Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, who is leaving the government due to health problems after being under a hailstorm of criticism from human rights activists, NGO’s and even many in SYRIZA for his handling of a refugee and migrant crisis.

Other changes include the appointments of Constantinos Stratis as Deputy Culture Minister and Meropi Tzoufi as Deputy Education Minister, replacing Costas Zouraris, who quit in January after insulting soccer teams, a big no-no in Greece. Antonopoulou is to be replaced by Athanasios Iliopoulos, the head of the state Labor Inspectorate Squad.

Tsipras has been reeling in polls after reneging on anti-austerity vows but has rebounded a bit after giving big holiday handout bonuses to lower-income pensioners and jobless youth and accusing 10 rival politicians of what he called the most massive scandal in the country’s history, allegedly taking up to 50 million euros ($60.94 million) in bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

That’s based on the secret testimony of three secret witnesses whose stories were said to keep changing and as no hard evidence has been produced yet.