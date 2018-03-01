Alexander the Great Statue Taken Down in Skopje Airport

By ANA March 1, 2018

FILE - The statue of "The warrior on horse" rises above as people walk across a bridge in downtown Skopje, FYROM, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

A statue of Alexander the Great on his horse Bucephalus was taken down late on Wednesday in Skopje airport.

The removal of the statue comes after the government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) decided to rename its main airport and a key highway.

The statue of Alexander the Great, 1.5 meters high, was placed in the Skopje airport’s arrivals lounge in 2011 and was a donation of the Turkish-owned company “TAV”, which has been running the airport in the capital of FYROM since 2010.

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2011 file photo, visitors review the sculpture of Alexander the Great during the official opening of the new terminal building of Alexander the Great Airport, in Skopje. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, File)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *